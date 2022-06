Firefighters clean the rubble of the destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, 27 June 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Firefighters and rescue workers clean the rubble of destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, 27 June 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows firefighters and rescue services working to extinguishe a fire at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, 27 June 2022. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Firefighters and rescue workers clean the rubble of destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, 27 June 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

At least 16 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukranian shopping mall

A Russian missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk has killed at least 16 people, an emergency services official said early Tuesday.

"As of now, we know of 16 dead and 59 wounded, 25 of them hospitalized. The information is being updated," emergency services chief Sergiy Kruk said.

Kruk said the rescue work, debris removal and extinguishing of fires were ongoing after Monday's attack.

