A man who was injured during a plane crash is helped on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, July 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

At least 17 dead as Pakistan army plane crashes in residential area

At least 17 people were killed and 12 others were injured Tuesday when an army training aircraft crashed in a residential area outside the city of Rawalpindi near the Pakistani capital.

"Pakistan Army aviation small aircraft on routine training flight crashed near Rawalpindi," the military communications office, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

ISPR also reported that 12 civilians died in the crash in addition to "5 crew members including 2 officers (pilots)."

The accident occurred early Tuesday in the village of Mora Kalu, adjacent to Rawalpindi, when the plane crashed in a residential area, a spokesperson from the police control at Islamabad airport, Nazir Hussain, told EFE.

"Many houses are damaged," said Hussain.

The army reported that civilian and military rescue teams are at the site of the accident where they have managed to put out a fire that broke out after the plane crashed.

The injured have been taken to various hospitals.

One of the last major air accidents in Pakistan occurred in 2015, when the ambassadors of the Philippines and Norway along with the wives of diplomats from Malaysia and Indonesia died in a military helicopter crash.

In 2010, one of Pakistan's worst aerial tragedies occurred when 152 people died in a plane crash in Islamabad.

