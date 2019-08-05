People tend to an injured man after a blast at the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

At least 17 people were killed and 32 were injured in an explosion involving several vehicles in front of the National Cancer Institute in Cairo late Sunday, although the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear, an official source said.

The Egyptian minister of health, Hala Zayed, said at a press conference that among the injured, five remain in critical condition and that at least 54 people have been transferred from the cancer institute to other health centers in the area.

Zayed did not mention the cause of the explosion, though she noted that it took place in front of the hospital and not inside, as was initially reported.

According to the state news agency MENA, the explosion occurred when a vehicle speeding wrong way down the street collided with other cars, causing a fire that affected part of the hospital.

EFE was able to verify that several vehicles were engulfed in flames outside the hospital and corroborated that there was a fire.

The Egyptian health official said that ambulances had been sent to the cancer institute to proceed with the transfer of patients to other hospitals.

She added that they were searching for other bodies that may have fallen into the Nile River, which is located beside the hospital.

The Office of Information of the University of Cairo, to which the cancer institute belongs, said in a statement that the explosion affected part of the hospital facade but that the staff and patients were safe.

Police sources initially speculated that the explosion might have originated from an oxygen container inside the building.

The Attorney General's Office has sent a team to the scene of the incident to begin the official investigation.

The National Cancer Institute is the leading research center for the treatment of this disease in Egypt. EFE-EPA

