South African Police Forces (SAPS) and forensics experts remove one of the estimated 20 young people who died in Enyobeni Tavern in East London, South Africa, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

South African Police Forces (SAPS) and forensics experts work at the scene where an estimated 20 young people died in Enyobeni Tavern in East London, South Africa, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Relatives and local community members look on at the scene where an estimated 20 young people died in Enyobeni Tavern in East London, South Africa, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

At least 17 people have been found dead at a bar in the South African southern city of East London, but the cause of death is yet to be determined, local authorities said Sunday.

"About 17 children were found dead inside a tavern...the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation," provincial police spokesperson, Thembinkosi Kinana, told local media.

Unathi Bonqosi, the spokesman for the Eastern Cape Transport Department who visited the scene, highlighted that authorities were still trying to determine the exact number of dead, which means the figure could be higher.

