At least 18 people died and another 41 were injured as a speeding bus overturned in southeastern Pakistan, a police source told EFE on Friday.

The accident occurred late Thursday in the district of Khuzdar in Balochistan province, according to local police spokesperson Ghulam Hussain.

"The accident occurred because of over speeding,"said Hussain, adding that the bus was traveling between the localities of Wadh and Dadu.

The spokesman explained that the vehicle was carrying pilgrims and that most of the deceased were traveling on the roof of the bus.

Pakistan has one of the highest traffic accident rates in the world owing to poor infrastructure and ill-maintained and overcrowded vehicles.

Last year at least 19 people died and another 15 were injured at a level crossing when a train rammed into a passenger bus carrying pilgrims from the Sikh minority group in the northern province of Punjab.