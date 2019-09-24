People come out of their offices and shops after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, in Lahore, Pakistan 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RAHAT DAR

People come out of their offices and shops after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, in Lahore, Pakistan 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RAHAT DAR

People come out of their offices and shops after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, in Lahore, Pakistan 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RAHAT DAR

A carcase of buffalo is trapped amid debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

People who were injured in an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, receive medical treatment at a hospital in Jhelum, Pakistan 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NAEEM BHATTI BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A view of damaged road caused after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A view of damaged road caused after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

At least 19 dead, 300 injured in Pakistan earthquake

At least 19 people were killed and 300 others injured on Tuesday after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan.

The quake struck 5 km from Jhelum city in Pakistani Kashmir at a depth of 10 km, according to the United States Geological Survey.