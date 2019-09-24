At least 19 people were killed and 300 others injured on Tuesday after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan.
The quake struck 5 km from Jhelum city in Pakistani Kashmir at a depth of 10 km, according to the United States Geological Survey.
A view of damaged road caused after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
People who were injured in an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, receive medical treatment at a hospital in Jhelum, Pakistan 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NAEEM BHATTI BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
A carcase of buffalo is trapped amid debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
People come out of their offices and shops after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, in Lahore, Pakistan 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RAHAT DAR
