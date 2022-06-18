Suicide attackers stormed a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital on Saturday morning, sparking a gun battle in which two people lost their lives, police said.
“The attack on the (Sikh) shrine ended with the elimination of the insurgents,” Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said.
The police spokesperson said the security forces quickly swung into action to prevent more casualties.
“Unfortunately, one (civilian) was killed and seven others were injured in the attack. A (Taliban security member) was also killed during the rescue operation.” EFE