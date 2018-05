A victim's body is covered with an orange body bag as Indonesian bomb squad police officers inspect a blast site in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian paramedics give medical treatment to a person who was injured in a bomb blast outside of a church in Surabaya, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least two people have been killed, one civilian and one suspected suicide bomber, and another 13 have been wounded in three explosive attacks against Christian churches that occurred Sunday in the Indonesian city of Surabaya.

Police sources indicated that the bombs exploded during the Sunday morning services and the targets were Catholic, Protestant and Pentecostal churches.