Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (3-L), inspects at the site of a collapsed building at a construction site in Kep province, Cambodia, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian rescue team search for missing workers at the site of a collapsed building at a construction site in Kep province, Cambodia, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

A relative of a worker cries at the site of a collapsed building at a construction site in Kep province, Cambodia, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

At least two workers have been killed after a seven-story building that was still under construction collapsed in Cambodia on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Twenty people have been rescued from the scene, according to a statement posted to the country's Prime Minister Hun Sen's official Facebook page. EFE-EPA