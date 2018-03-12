New York emergency responders on the scene after a helicopter crashed into the East River in New York, New York, USA, 11 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Tuan-Lung Wang

At least 2 dead in New York helicopter crash

At least two people were killed on Sunday after a helicopter crashed off the east coast of Manhattan Island, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local media reported.

The FAA indicated that the Eurocopter AS350 "went down in the East River near Roosevelt Island in #NYC at 7pm today."

"The helicopter reportedly is inverted in the water," the FAA reported on Twitter.

The agency added that it is investigating the incident and that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident.

Local television networks reported that, according to police, two of the five people on board were killed in the accident as they were trapped inside.

According to local media, the pilot managed to get out of the helicopter and has been rescued.

The New York Police Department announced that a press conference will be held in the next hours to give details about the incident.

The remains of the helicopter were towed to a nearby heliport.