At least two people were killed Friday in a shooting at Central Michigan University, local authorities confirmed.

The university said in a statement that the gunman, who is currently at large, killed two people at a dormitory on CMU's campus in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

"The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries," the university said in a statement, adding that the campus was on lockdown.

The suspected shooter was identified as James Eric Davis, Jr., an African-American male who is approximately 19 years old, 5-foot-10 (1.78 meters) and 135 pounds (61 kilograms).

"Those planning to come to campus today to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice," the statement read.

The city of Mt. Pleasant said on its Twitter account that the suspect was last seen wearing "mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie," adding that he is "considered armed and dangerous."

Local police did not provide further details on the identities of the shooting victims.