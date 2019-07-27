At least two South Koreans were killed on Saturday and dozens of people were injured – including athletes participating in the ongoing World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, South Korea – following the collapse of a balcony at one of the city's most popular nightclubs, officials said.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am at the Coyote Ugly nightclub in downtown Gwangju.

Most of the victims received light injuries, although 17 people also suffered major injuries without them being critical, firefighters told local news agency Yonhap.

The internal balcony which collapsed, situated at a height of 2.5 meters (8 feet) from the main dance floor, was occupied by around 100 people at the time.

Primary investigations suggested that the collapse occurred due to the structure bearing too much weight.

The club had around 370 guests inside when the accident took place.

Gwangju, located some 330 kilometers (205 miles) south of Seoul, is currently hosting the FINA World Championships 2019, which kicked off on July 12 and are set to conclude on Sunday.

Nine of the injured are foreign athletes, including four from the United States, two from New Zealand, one from the Netherlands, an Italian and a Brazilian, although none of them received serious injuries.

Six of the injured foreign athletes were women, and all except the Brazilian are water polo players, Yonhap reported.

Two Uzbekistan nationals – not a part of the World Championship contingent – were also among the injured.

Most of the injured suffered light cuts and bruises.

Yonhap quoted authorities as saying that the club had been renovated recently without official authorization and that police were investigating the matter. EFE-EPA

