General view of the collapse of some subway cars tonight, in Mexico City, Mexico, 03 May 2021. EFE/ Carlos Ramirez

At least 20 people have been killed and 49 hospitalized after a Mexico City metro overpass collapsed, causing two subway wagons to drop down onto a busy road late Monday.

Local residents took to social media to criticize authorities, saying they had repeatedly warned about structural issues at the overpass on Line 12, between the stations of Olivos and Tezoncos, following the large earthquake that hit the Mexican capital in September 2017. EFE

jmr/lds/jt