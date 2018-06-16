At least 20 people have been killed and 16 others injured in an alleged suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan that struck a group of civilians and Taliban militants who were celebrating a ceasefire, an official told EFE.

An attack took place at about 5.30 pm in the town of Ghazi Amanulah Khan in Rodat district, when a suicide bomber detonated explosives among a group of Taliban insurgents and civilians who had gathered to celebrate the ceasefire, spokesman of the provincial governor of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyanai, said.

Preliminary information indicated that about 20 people were killed in an explosion, while another 16 were taken to hospitals in the region, according to the same source.

"Some of the injured are in critical condition," said Khogyanai.

A ceasefire had come into force overnight between Thursday-Friday for Eid al-Fitr, three-day celebrations that mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Afghan authorities thus allowed thousands of Taliban militants to enter zones controlled by the armed forces owing to this ceasefire.