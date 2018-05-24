A view of a bus that went off road near Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS

A view of a bus that went off road near Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS

Police officers stand by a bus that went off road near Humberto Delgado Airport in Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS

At least 21 people were injured Thursday after a bus veered off a road near Lisbon's airport, the city's fire department told Portugal's state news agency LUSA.

A man and a woman who were seriously injured in the incident were reportedly taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Loures, while 12 other accident victims were taken to hospitals in Lisbon and several others treated at the scene.

The bus appeared to have left the road near a roundabout, overshooting a sidewalk and mounting a flowerbed and landscaped tree embankment, as seen in epa images.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene, including health workers, firefighters and police officers.