Rescue personnel help injured passengers at KLCC station after an accident involving Kuala Lumpur Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 24 May 2021. EFE-EPA/STR MALAYSIA OUT

At least 213 injured as two Kuala Lumpur subway trains collide

At least 213 people were injured, dozens of them seriously, as two trains collided in a Kuala Lumpur subway tunnel late, official sources said Tuesday.

"At least 47 people with significant injuries have been transferred to the hospital," Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong told the media, following the late Monday night crash.EFE

