At least 22 people died and 15 others were injured, including several children, after a bus they were traveling in fell into a ravine in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, officials said.
The accident occurred around 10 am in the Sudhanoti district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to Muhammed Fiaz, an official at the police control room in the provincial capital of Muzaffarabad.
"The bus plunged into a ravine after losing control," Fiaz told EFE, adding that the causes of the accident were still not known.
(...)