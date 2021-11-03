People gather at the scene of road accident in Zamanabad near Muzaffarabad the capital of Pakistan administered Kashmir, 29 May 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

At least 22 people died and 15 others were injured, including several children, after a bus they were traveling in fell into a ravine in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred around 10 am in the Sudhanoti district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to Muhammed Fiaz, an official at the police control room in the provincial capital of Muzaffarabad.

"The bus plunged into a ravine after losing control," Fiaz told EFE, adding that the causes of the accident were still not known.

