Indian people wade through a flooded street during heavy rainfall after the cyclone Tauktae hit in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 18 May 2021. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Tauktae landed over the Gujarat coastal area, including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa, with a wind speed of around 150 kmph. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A general view of uprooted tree is seen on a roadside after cyclone Tauktae hit in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 18 May 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

At least 22 people have lost their lives after a barge sank off Mumbai, officials said Wednesday, as a powerful cyclone swept through the western coast of India earlier this week.

The barge carried 273 people on board when it sank due to the storm formed on the Arabian Sea.

An Indian navy spokesperson tweeted that searchers had until Wednesday afternoon recovered 22 bodies and rescued 188 survivors from the sunken barge.

The search for 63 people missing continued, the spokesperson said.

The cyclone, Tauktae, left a trail of death and destruction as it rammed through the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, whose capital of Mumbai.

The storm triggered towering waves on the high seas and inundated the offshore oil rigs off Mumbai, sinking the barge around 35 nautical miles away from the financial capital of India.

The navy tweeted pictures and videos of the rescue operation, showing naval vessels and planes searching the waters off the coast.

The barge went adrift on Monday when the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat, carrying gusts of over 180 km per house.

The cyclone forced the evacuation of more than 200,000 people in Gujarat and around 12,500 in Maharashtra.