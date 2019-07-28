At least 23 people were injured and 11 were arrested in the latest round of mass protests in Hong Kong, which took place despite the authorities refusing to grant authorization, local media reported on Sunday.

Two of those injured were in critical condition, according to local reports that covered the timeframe leading up to 1 am on Sunday, although the Hong Kong health authorities have yet to release any official information in this regard.

Riot police officers armored in protective gear fired teargas, 40-millimeter sponge grenades – a type of non-lethal ammunition used for crowd control – and rubber bullets during clashes with groups of protesters.

In a statement released in the early hours of Sunday, the police said it had used "appropriate force," though human rights group Amnesty International accused security forces of choosing "to inflame a tense situation rather than deescalate it."

“While police must be able to defend themselves, there were repeated instances where police officers were the aggressors; beating retreating protesters, attacking civilians in the train station and targeting journalists," AI's Hong Kong director, Man-kei Tam, said in a statement.

The 11 detainees include men between 18-68 years of age charged with crimes such as unlawful assembly, possession of an offensive weapon, assaulting a police officer and aggression.

Under Hong Kong law, participating in an unlawful assembly could carry sentences of three to five years in prison and a fine of 5,000 HK$ ($639).

Thousands of protesters – the rally's organizers put the figure at 288,000 – gathered on Saturday evening in the border district of Yuen Long, where 45 demonstrators were injured on July 21 after being attacked inside the subway station by a mob clad in white and armed with bamboo poles and metal bars, suspected to be members of Chinese organized crime groups known as triads.

The demonstrators on Saturday showed their anger over the lack of a police response to that earlier incident as more than 3,000 officers were deployed to tackle the banned protest.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the government said it "deeply regretted" that people had taken part in the protest despite the ban and claimed that "some radical protesters violently charged police's cordon lines, vandalized a police vehicle and blocked roads."

Authorities said that protesters threw bricks, glass bottles containing corrosive liquids and smoke bombs at the police, adding that four officers had been injured.

"The government strongly condemned the protesters for breaching the public peace and breaking the law deliberately. The police will take serious follow-up actions with those violent protesters," the statement said.

According to local daily South China Morning Post, the police tried to avoid a repeat of the July 14 clashes with protesters at a shopping center, so they kept open the access to the Yuen Long metro station, with additional trains deployed to cater to protesters who wanted to leave the restive area.

However, some of the protesters continued to demonstrate inside the station – where a special police team tried to disperse them with a baton charge – until 11 pm.

In what appeared to be a warning against future protests, the police said it would investigate "all illegal and violent acts," adding that they were "capable and determined to maintain law and order in society and do not tolerate any violent acts."

AI said the "heavy-handed response" by law enforcement had become "the modus operandi for Hong Kong police" and urged the force to change course.

The protest was a new chapter of the campaigns that began in early June against a controversial extradition bill that, according to lawyers and human rights activists, could result in Beijing having access to "fugitive" refugees on Hong Kong soil, as the special administrative region has better legal protections than mainland China.

Demonstrations have now shifted to broader demands for improvements in the democratic mechanisms of the former British colony, whose sovereignty reverted back to China in 1997 after it committed in a treaty with the United Kingdom to maintain the latter's system of common law until 2047. EFE-EPA

