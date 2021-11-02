Taliban stand guard at the scene of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, 20 October 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

At least 25 people were killed and an unspecified number wounded on Tuesday in a suicide attack with explosives on a military hospital in Kabul, according to official sources.

"Unfortunately we have 25 people martyred in today's attack on the military hospital," a government official told EFE on the condition of anonymity, adding that the final count of people wounded was not clear yet.

However, at least 40 people were reportedly injured while the attack was still ongoing.

A member of the security forces, who asked not to be named, told EFE the attack concluded with all the attackers being taken down.

"Our initial information suggests the attack was carried out by Daesh (Islamic State or IS) fighters," he added.

An eyewitness from the hospital, requesting anonymity, told EFE that "the attackers used firearms and hand grenades to fight the Taliban, but the attack has ended and we no longer hear gunshots or explosions."

Interior Ministry spokesperson Qari Sayed Khoty told EFE an initial explosion occurred in front of the entrance of the Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan military hospital, located in the center of the Afghan capital, with a capacity for some 400 beds.

(...)