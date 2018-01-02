A group of emergency personnel covering themselves from dust generated by a helicopter during rescue operatons after a bus went off the Pan American Highway North about 45 kilometers (some 28 miles) from Lima in an area known as "The Devil's Curve," which runs above the Pacific Ocean, Peru, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AGENCIA ANDINA/Vidal Tarqui

A group of emergency personnel loading a victim onto a helicopter during rescue operations after a bus went off the Pan American Highway North about 45 kilometers (some 28 miles) from Lima in an area known as "The Devil's Curve," which runs above the Pacific Ocean, Peru, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AGENCIA ANDINA/Vidal Tarqui

A group of emergency personnel working to rescue victims after a bus went off the Pan American Highway North about 45 kilometers (some 28 miles) from Lima in an area known as "The Devil's Curve," which runs above the Pacific Ocean, Peru, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/AGENCIA ANDINA/Vidal Tarqui

At least 25 people were killed and 30 others injured when a bus went off a highway on Monday near the ocean in Pasamayo, an area north of Lima, the Peruvian highway patrol said.

"The death toll exceeds 25, but we still don't have precise figures," highway patrol chief Dino Escudero told Canal N television.

The bus, which was carrying 57 passengers, a driver and a female crew member, left the northern city of Huaura on Monday for Lima, Escudero said.

The accident happened on the Pan American Highway North about 45 kilometers (some 28 miles) from Lima in an area known as "The Devil's Curve," which runs above the Pacific Ocean.

Volunteer firefighters, National Police officers, sailors and Health Ministry personnel are working to rescue accident victims.

"Superhuman efforts are being made" to get the wounded out of the wreckage with the assistance of National Police helicopters, Escudero said.

The accident occurred around 11:40 am when the bus was apparently hit by a tractor-trailer, whose driver "has already been arrested at the scene," Escudero said.

The bus plunged into a 160-meter (about 525-foot) ravine in a rocky area battered by the Pacific, emergency services officials told EFE.

The death toll is expected to rise once rescuers can cut into the vehicle's body to get at the people inside, emergency services officials said.

Seven seriously injured people have been pulled from the wreckage and airlifted to Carrion Hospital in the port of Callao, Health Ministry spokesmen said.