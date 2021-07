Cars and motorcycles are seen on a flooded road amid heavy rain in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, 21 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Costfoto

A girl plays with her pet dog in the flooded road after record downpours receded in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan province, 21 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FEATURECHINA

People walk in the flooded road after record downpours in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan province Tuesday, July 20, 2021 (issued 21 July 2021). EFE/EPA/FEATURECHINA

A man walks in the flooded road after record downpours in Zhengzhou city in central China's Henan province Tuesday, July 20, 2021 (issued 21 July 2021). EFE/EPA/FEATURECHINA

At least 25 people have died and seven are unaccounted for as a result of record rainfall and flooding in the city of Zhengzhou, capital of the central Chinese province of Henan, according to the state-run Global Times.

Over 1.24 million people have been affected by the natural disaster, with some 36,000 “seriously” affected and roughly 160,000 people evacuated to safe places, according to local authorities. EFE

jt-jg/pd/tw