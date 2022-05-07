A view of the damage following an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on 6 May 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban authorities said at least 25 people had been killed in an explosion at Havana's Hotel Saratoga on Friday evening.

The coordinator of the Havana local government Orestes Llanes Mestre told Televisión Cubana that three more bodies had been recovered during rescue efforts overnight.

Earlier in the day, the office of president Miguel Diaz-Canel said a child and a pregnant woman were among the fatalities.

More than a score of the 64 people admitted to hospitals with injuries from the blast were listed in serious or critical condition.

(...)