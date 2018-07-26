Members of South Korea's disaster relief team arrive at an airport, before departing for Laos, in Incheon, South Korea, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Lao villagers stay at a temporary shelter after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in a village near Attapeu province, Laos, on Jul. 24, 2018 (issued Jul. 25, 2018). EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS

An undated photo made available on Jul. 25, 2018 by ABC Laos News shows aerial view of houses are submerged by floodwaters after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed in villages near Attapeu province, Laos. EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES; BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 26 people have been confirmed dead, with 130 missing after a dam collapsed in southern Laos on Jul. 23 and devastated several villages in Attapeu province, state-run Lao News Agency reported Thursday.

Searches are ongoing for the missing people, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith said in a televised speech Wednesday night.

There were conflicting numbers of people missing in the remote area reported in the state media outlets of the secretive Communist one-party state.

The prime minister said the effects of the floods caused by the collapse, one of the country's biggest disasters in decades, were enormous.

The governor of the affected region, Bounhome Phommasane, avoided confirming the exact number of fatalities to local newspaper Vientiane Times.

"Those reports got information from sources who assumed the vulnerable missing people were dead. I cannot confirm if they are dead or still alive. We have not found them," said Phommasane, citing a provisional record of one death.

The prime minister said that more than 3,000 people who sought refuge on rooftops and trees have been rescued.

Governments including those of Japan, China and South Korea have either sent or planned to send rescue personnel, emergency supplies such as tents and blankets, and medical staff, Lao News Agency reported.

Vietnam and Thailand are also planning to send aid, with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn granting 5,000 sets of relief supplies and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha giving 5 million baht ($150,000) to the Laotian Ambassador in Bangkok.

The dam, which was under construction as part of the the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower project, collapsed on Monday evening, releasing 5 billion cubic meters of water to the nearby areas and subsequently causing severe floods in at least eight villages.