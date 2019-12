A handout photo made available by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows Indonesian rescuers carry the body of a bus crash victim, in Pagar Alam, South Sumatra, Indonesia, 24 December 2019. EFE/EPA/BASARNAS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 26 people have been killed after a passenger bus traveling in Indonesia's South Sumatra plunged into a ravine, police said Tuesday.

A Sriwijaya Mitsubishi Fuso bus traveling from Bengkulu to Palembang on Monday hit a guard rail on a bend shortly before midnight, causing it to tumble 150 meters into the Lematang River, national police said in an incident report.