Family and friends attend the Yumbo funeral of Nicolas Guerrero, who was shot on 02 May during clashes with the Colombian police in Cali, Colombia, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Pablo Rodriguez

A group of people dance during a protest in rejection of the violence that occurred in demonstrations, in the Parque Nacional of Bogota, Colombia, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Hundreds of protesters take part in a protest against the economic policies and to condemn the police brutality of the Colombian Government at El Retiro Park, in Madrid, center Spain, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Groups of people participate in a protest in rejection of the violence that occurred in demonstrations, in the Parque Nacional of Bogota, Colombia, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

At least 27 dead in days of anti-government protests in Colombia

At least 27 people have lost their lives in days of protests against proposed tax reform, Colombia human rights ombudsman and prosecutor's office said Friday.

The two agencies said they were verifying 359 cases of disappearances during the wave of protests that began on Apr.28. EFE