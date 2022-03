Russian policemen detain a participant in an unauthorized rally against the Russian special operation in Ukraine, in downtown Moscow, Russia, 06 March 2022. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian policemen detain a participant in an unauthorized rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in downtown Moscow, Russia, 06 March 2022. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Thousands of people on Sunday were arrested in anti-war rallies in Russia to demand an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

At least 3,500 people were arrested in a series of unauthorized protests that took place in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities, the Russian interior ministry spokesperson, Irina Volk, said according to Taas and Interfax.EFE

