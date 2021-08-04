Domazlice (Czech Republic), 04/08/2021.- Rescuers at the scene of a train crash near the city of Domazlice, Czech Republic, 04 August 2021. According to official reports, at least two people died and 38 were injured in the collision of two trains. (República Checa) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Domazlice (Czech Republic), 04/08/2021.- Rescuers at the scene of a train crash near the city of Domazlice, Czech Republic, 04 August 2021. According to state media citing firefighters, at least three people died and 38 were injured when a train coming from Munich and a local train collided. (Incendio, República Checa) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

At least three people have died and 38 others were injured when two trains collided in Domazlice, a Czech town near the German border, on Wednesday.

Five of the injured were in a serious condition, national news agency CTK said. EFE