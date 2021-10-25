Sudanese protesters build barricades on the roads as they chant during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 25 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Sudanese protesters chant near burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 25 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Sudanese protesters hold placards reading 'no to overturning people's choices' (L) and 'free revolutionaries' (R) during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 25 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Sudanese protesters hold national flag and chant during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 25 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

At least 3 dead, over 80 wounded in anti-coup protests in Sudan

At least three people died and over 88 were injured when security forces fired on people protesting a military coup in Sudan on Monday, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators in Khartoum were shot at after Sudanese general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had dissolved the country’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency.

Al-Burhan made the announcement in a televised speech, hours after a group of soldiers detained Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and other government officials.

Earlier, the Sudanese information ministry said Hamdok’s whereabouts were unknown after he was arrested for refusing to support the coup leaders, instead urging people to peacefully “defend the revolution.”

(...)