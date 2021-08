Shia Muslims flagellate themselves during mourning procession on the eve of Ashura Day procession in Lahore, Pakistan, 18 August 2021. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

A Pakistani Shia Muslim flagellates himself during Ashura Day procession in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 19 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

A powerful explosion that hit a Shia mourning procession in central Pakistan on Thursday killed at least three people and wounded 50, an official said.

The explosion targeting the religious procession took place in the Bahawalnagar city of the eastern Punjab province, Fayyaz Hussain, a police officer, said.EFE

