At least three people were killed in India on Friday as the extremely severe cyclone, Fani, lashed the eastern coast of the country with winds gusting at up to 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour.

More than a million people potentially in the cyclone’s path were evacuated before Fani made landfall around 8 a.m. near Puri, home to the nearly 900-year old Jagannath temple, one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in eastern state of Odisha.

The passage of the storm left behind scenes of destruction caused by the powerful gusts of wind and torrential rains, with images showing roofs ripped apart, fallen electric poles and uprooted trees.

The National Disaster Response Force has also deployed several teams in Odisha and other neighboring states amid heavy flooding in several areas.

Jacob Kispotta, an NDRF member in its control room, told EFE that they had received reports of three deaths in separate incidents.

The official said communication systems had been affected due to strong winds and rains and authorities were having trouble in coordinating and collecting information from the badly hit remote areas in the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department warned of “total destruction of thatched houses, extensive damage to non-permanent houses and some damage to permanent houses that fell in the path of the cyclone.

It said “major damage” was expected to roads as escape routes were likely to be flooded amid possibility of “minor disruption of railways, overhead powerlines and signaling systems”.

However, there could be widespread damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards.

The weather office said the cyclone continued to move inwards in the north-northeasterly direction, towards Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, and had weakened to maximum gusts of 130 kph by 11.30 am.

According to the weather forecast, the cyclone is expected to continue moving in a northeasterly direction, becoming weaker as it heads towards Bangladesh.

On Thursday, the Indian authorities said around 1.15 million people had been evacuated from the areas affected by the storm, which has also led to the cancellation of all flights in the states of Odisha and neighboring West Bengal by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

In neighboring Bangladesh, authorities on Friday began to evacuate the people most vulnerable to the storm, numbering around two million.

Cyclones are common on the eastern coast of India. In October last year, "very severe" cyclone Titli left around 60 dead while passing over Odisha.

