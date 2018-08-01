A man is bandaged after being wounded by a live round fired by the Zimbabwean Army during a protest against the vote count in Harare, Zimbabwe, 01 August 2018. EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A protester is hit in the face with a water cannon outside of the gates of the ZImbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) during a protest against polling results in Harare, Zimbabwe, 01 August 2018. EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA

A man who was shot in the back by a live round fired by the Zimbabwean Army lies on the ground bleeding during a protest against the vote count in Harare, Zimbabwe, 01 August 2018. EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA

At least three people were killed on Wednesday in clashes in this capital between Zimbabwe's army and police and people protesting alleged fraud in the recent presidential election.

The state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reported that the three people were killed in political protests following the declaration of victory in Monday's election by the main opposition candidate, Nelson Chamisa, and his supporters in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

"Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chief Staff Officer - Press and Public Relations, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the sad development, saying the three are yet to be identified and are at Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary," ZBC said on its official Web site.

Hundreds of supporters of MDC, whose main stronghold is in Harare, gathered to protest before the building where the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is set to announce the provisional results, alleging that the elections had been rigged and that Chamisa was the true winner.

Police anti-riot units responded with tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters, before closing the doors to the building to prevent protesters from entering and deploying soldiers in another area of the city.

An epa-efe photojournalist at the scene said he saw a man lying on the ground, bleeding profusely after apparently being shot in the back.

The source said soldiers moved on those who tried to offer first aid to the man who was shot, and it was unclear whether the man survived.

Zimbabwean media outlets reported that the soldiers were armed with live ammunition to scare off the protesters, while journalists reported that the military had demanded that they turn off their cameras.

During the protests, opposition supporters threw stones at the hotel that houses the ZEC and the headquarters of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and set fire to a bus.

Chamisa and incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the ex-vice president who came to power in a 2017 military coup, are the two main candidates in the country's first presidential election in 37 years that does not feature the ousted former leader, Robert Mugabe.

"At this crucial time, I call on everyone to desist from provocative declarations and statements," Mnangagwa tweeted.

"We must all demonstrate patience and maturity and act in a way that puts our people and their safety first. Now is the time for responsibility and, above all, peace," the incumbent president added.

Tensions in Zimbabwe, especially in the capital, had been increasing since Tuesday, the day after the elections, after the ZEC refused to announce the provisional results of the presidential election and published only those of the legislative ones.

Chamisa published several messages on his Twitter account stating that, according to the MDC's parallel vote count, he won the election.

The opposition coalition has raised doubts about the transparency of the electoral process and accused the ZEC of favoring the ZANU-PF and voluntarily delaying the announcement of results.

For its part, the ZEC has not yet published data related to the presidential election, claiming that the representatives of the 23 candidates have not yet verified all the results, a legal requirement prior to the announcement of the winner.