At least 30 people were killed and 24 injured on Sunday when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden Humvee close to a police base in Afghanistan's southern Ghazni province, officials sources told EFE.

“We have so far received 24 injured persons and 30 death bodies," said the provincial public health director, Baz Muhammad Hemat, adding that most of the victims were members of security forces. EFE-EPA

