A passenger who was injured in a roadside bomb on the Kandahar-Herat highway receives medical treatment at a hospital in Herat, Afghanistan, July 31, 2019. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

At least 34 people were killed and 17 others were wounded Wednesday when a mine placed on a national highway in Farah province in western Afghanistan exploded, hitting a passenger bus.

The explosion occurred around 6am when the bus packed with passengers detonated the mine on the road linking the provinces of Herat and Kandahar, Farah police spokesperson Muhibullah Muhib told EFE.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqi confirmed the casualty toll to EFE, calling the incident a "massacre of people by Taliban mines."

"All victims of this incident are civilians including women and children," he said.

Victims of the blast were also taken to neighboring Herat province, while the wounded were evacuated to nearby police bases where they were given first aid.

The number of civilian casualties in nearly two decades of the Afghan conflict remains extremely high, with 1,366 dead and 2,446 wounded in the first half of 2019 alone, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Tuesday in its latest report.

According to UNAMA, the "zero victims" goal agreed this month in Doha during talks among the representatives of the United States, Afghanistan and the Taliban, is still far from being achieved.

In 2019, 717 deaths occurred due to the actions of Afghan and international forces and 531 due to insurgent groups such as the Taliban and the Islamic State, marking an unprecedented situation since the data began to be collected in 2009.

One of the reasons behind the decline in the number of victims from insurgent activity is a reduction in the use of explosive devices, which still account for 28 percent of the total, with 206 dead and 859 wounded, according to the report.

After nearly two decades of conflict, Afghanistan is at a stage of some optimism in light of progress made in negotiations between US representatives and the Taliban, who insist on the need for the US to withdraw its troops from the country for the peace dialog to enter a new phase. EFE-EPA

