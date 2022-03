Soldiers patrol on a street in Lviv, western Ukraine, 11 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law. EFE/EPA/VITALIY HRABAR

A view of the remains of the main bridge of Malyn town in Ukraine destroyed after the city was bombed by Russian aircraft, in Malyn, Ukraine, 12 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A woman explains how she survived during the attack to the Rus Orthodox Foreign Church, partially destroyed after been bombed by Russian aircrafts, in Malyn, Ukraine, 12 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Russian missile strikes on a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border killed at least 35 people and injured over 100 others, the governor of the Lviv region, where the attack took place, said on Sunday.

Maksym Kozytskyy added in a statement shared on Telegram that 134 people were injured in the rocket attack on the facility in Yavoriv, which is located just over 20 kilometers from the border with Poland, a European Union and Nato member state.

(...)