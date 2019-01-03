Russian rescue workers clear debris after an explosion in an apartment building in the city of Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY / HANDOUT

At least 38 bodies have so far been recovered after an explosion in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk that caused an apartment block to collapse, authorities confirmed Thursday.

A spokesperson for the regional emergency services was cited by Russian news agency Interfax as saying the death toll rose after another victim was pulled out of the rubble.

On Monday, a large blast, believed to have been caused by a gas explosion, caused a section of the 10-storey Soviet-era block of flats to collapse.

The fate of three others who had gone missing in the explosion was still unclear.

Hundreds of people have been deployed to assist with the rescue operation, along with rescue dogs.

Authorities have warned that due to the low temperatures, around the -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) mark, the chance of finding survivors under the debris lessens with each passing hour.

Seven of the 10 floors of the building on Karl Marx Street collapsed at around 6 am local time (1 GMT) on Monday following a suspected gas explosion.

President Vladimir Putin visited the scene on Monday as well as hospitals at which victims of the incident were being treated.