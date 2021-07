Tokyo firefighter rescuers are searching for missing people at mudslide triggered by torrential rain at hot-spring resort area Izusan, where about 20 people are missing, in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 04 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A mudslide triggered by torrential rain destroyed houses at hot-spring resort area Izusan, where about 20 people are missing, in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 04 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese authorities in Atami said four people died and 80 were missing after a mudslide caused by torrential rains swept through part of the municipality last weekend.

Rescue services on Monday said two bodies had been recovered, adding the two victims confirmed on Saturday when the large mudslide hit the mountainous region, damaging at least 130 buildings, some of which were completely destroyed.EFE