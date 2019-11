Boatmen anchor their boats near the launch terminal in the Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Vessels are anchored after water transport was suspended at the Sadar Ghat Launch terminal in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh passengers wait at the launch terminal after water transport was suspended at the Sadar Ghat Launch terminal in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi passengers cover themselves with a plastic sheet and umbrellas as they cross the Buriganga River by boat during a rainy day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

At least three people were killed in Bangladesh and one in western India due to Cyclone Bulbul, which forced the evacuation of more than 2 million people, authorities said Sunday.

Three people died in Bangladesh’s western Khulna and southern Patuakhali districts, while six injured people were taken to hospitals, Health Emergency Operation Control Room spokesperson Enayet Hussain told EFE. EFE-EPA