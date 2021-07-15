Firefighters and the technical relief organization move sandbags against the rising water level of the Duessel, which has already flooded large parts and streets, in Duesseldorf Grafenberg, Germany, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

The entire village of Schuld in the district of Ahrweiler is destroyed after heavy flooding of the river Ahr, in Schuld, Germany, 15 July 2021. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

(Update 2: upgrades death toll in Germany and Belgium, adds Laschet reaction)

Berlin, Jul 15 (EFE).- At least 40 people have died and dozens are still missing after “catastrophic” flooding hit parts of western Germany, causing buildings to collapse, Germany’s public broadcaster DW said, citing local police.

The heavy rain storms hit the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous in Germany, and Rhineland-Palatinate, particularly hard, according to regional authorities, destroying several buildings, roads and vehicles.

“The floods in Rhineland-Palatinate are of catastrophic magnitude,” the minister-president Malu Dreyer said Thursday. “We are a region that is used to flooding but what we are experiencing is a catastrophe.”EFE