Refugees eat and search for transport outside the new refugee center that opened on 02 March in the CH-Tesco facility in the town of Przemysl, Poland, 02 March 2022 (issued 03 March). EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Ukrainian Larisa with her daughters Lera and Nika, from Uzghorod, pose with their dog Jackie as people fleeing Ukraine arrive to Slovakia, at border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, 02 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A woman hugs her child at the new refugee center that opened on 02 March in the CH-Tesco facility in the town of Przemysl, Poland, 02 March 2022 (issued 03 March).EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

At least 400,000 children fleeing Ukraine at risk of hunger, abuse

At least 400,000 children fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine are at risk of hunger, illness, trafficking and abuse, non-profit organization Save The Children warned on Thursday.

Around 40% of people crossing the border into Romania, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and Lithuania are children, the charity said. EFE



