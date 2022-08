Soldiers stand guard at the site of Abu Sifine church where a fire broke out in Imbaba district, Giza, Egypt, 14 August 2022. EFE-EPA/KHALED KAMEL

Firemen work at the site of a fire that broke out at the Abu Sifine church Imbaba district, Giza, Egypt, 14 August 2022. EFE-EPA/KHALED KAMEL

At least 41 dead, 14 injured in Cairo church fire

At least 41 people died and 14 others were injured on Sunday in a fire at a Cairo church.

"Health ministry sources said that the dead reached 41 so far, while the injured are 14 people," the Coptic Church said on Facebook.

"A large fire took place in The Martyr Abu Sefein church in the Imbaba area during mass this morning," the ecclesiastical institution said.

(...)