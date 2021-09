Police officers stand guard in front of the gate of the Tangerang prison following a fire in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, 08 September 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Police officers stand guard in front of the gate of the Tangerang prison following a fire in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, 08 September 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Police officers stand guard in front of the gate of the Tangerang prison following a fire in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, 08 September 2021. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

At least 41 prisoners died and others were injured Wednesday following a fire in Indonesia’s overcrowded Tangerang prison, according to officials.

Prison officials said in a statement that the fire in the Jakarta prison supposedly started at dawn as a result of a short circuit in the penitentiary’s Block C, which housed drug crime inmates and had at least 122 people. EFE

sh-nc/lds