At least 43 people have drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as a group of migrants tried to cross from the Libya to Italy, the Tunisian Red Crescent said Saturday.

The boat – which had set off from Zuwara and destined to Lampedusa – sank due to strong currents and waves hours after leaving the Libyan city located on the border with Tunisia, the organization told Efe.EFE

