Afghan security officials stand guard outside the Marshal Faheem Military academy, after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan security officials stand on a road leading to the Marshal Faheem Military academy, after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least two Afghan soldiers and three insurgents were killed and another 10 injured Monday in an attack carried out by several insurgents on an Afghan army facility in the capital while shooting between the attackers and the security forces was ongoing, with at least one attacker still fighting.

"Three attackers so far killed and one arrested alive by our brave security forces and we believe one more attacker still resisting against our security forces in the area," Dawlat Waziri, a spokesperson for the Afghan Defense Ministry told EFE.

The spokesperson added that two soldiers were killed and another 10 injured in an attack that began early Monday at an Afghan army battalion located near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in western Kabul.

He said that the attackers also detonated a bomb although it did not cause any casualties.

Waziri explained that Afghan security forces have cornered the assailants in an area of the military facility.

"No one from our personnel has been martyred so far with the mercy of God," he said.

The attack has yet to be claimed by any insurgent group.

Monday's suicide attack comes just after Saturday's ambulance bomb attack in Kabul that left 103 dead and more than 200 injured.

The ambulance attack came just a week after a previous assault on civilians at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul where more than 20 people were killed including 14 foreigners.

According to UNAMA, the Afghan conflict claimed 3,498 civilian lives and left 7,920 injured in 2016.

During the first nine months of 2017 a decline of 6 percent was registered as compared to the same period in 2016, with 2,640 deaths and 5,379 injured, according to UNAMA, which also indicated that more and more civilians are losing their lives in violent clashes.

Afghanistan is witnessing one of its bloodiest phases following the end of NATO's military mission but which continues to be present in the country for training tasks of Afghan forces.