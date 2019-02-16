Police officers investigating a workplace shooting walk across the roof of the the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, USA, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Heavily armed law enforcement officers prepare to enter a building after a shooting at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, USA, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Yellow crime tape is stretched across a parking lot after a shooting at the Henry Pratt Company office in Aurora, Illinois, USA, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Officials search the apartment of Gary Martin, believed to be responsible for a workplace shooting at the Henry Pratt Company, in Aurora, Illinois, USA, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Heavily armed police officers walk from a parking lot after a shooting at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, USA, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A man fatally shot five people at a factory in the suburbs of the US metropolis of Chicago on Friday before being killed by police, authorities said.

Five officers were wounded in the exchange of gunfire with the attacker, Aurora, Illinois, police chief Kristen Ziman said.

"My heart goes out to the victims and their families who simply went to work today like any other day," she said.

The wounded officers were listed in stable condition, municipal government spokesman Clayton Muhammad said.

The shooter was identified as Gary Martin, 45.

Workers at the Henry Pratt Company manufacturing facility in Aurora told the media that Martin was an employee at the plant, which produces valves.

The first call to police about the shooting came at 2.24 pm and two of the four officers who entered the plant at 2.28 pm were shot, Ziman said.

By 3.00 pm, the shooter was apprehended. Officers at the scene reported Martin dead 45 minutes later.

Aurora is a city of some 200,000 residents located 60km (37mi) west of downtown Chicago.

The city's mayor called it "a shame that mass shootings such as this have become commonplace in our country.

"It's a shame that a cold and heartless offender would be so selfish as to think he has the right to take an innocent life. But we as a society cannot allow these horrific acts to become commonplace," he said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who took office last month, joined Aurora officials at the press briefing on the tragedy.

"There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors if their hopes, their dreams and their futures," he said. "There are no words to express our gratitude to the officers who were wounded in the line of duty as they responded to the gravest kind of danger they could face."

President Donald Trump reacted to news of the shooting with praise for the police response and an expression of sympathy for the victims and their loved ones.

"Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois," he wrote on Twitter. "Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you!"

The violence in Aurora came a day after the one-year anniversary of the massacre of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.