Afghan security officials patrol during an operation against suspected militants, in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 09 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials patrol during an operation against suspected militants in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least five people have been killed and 18 others injured in an attack on a hotel in western Afghanistan on Saturday, according to government and medical sources.

The assault began at around 12.40 pm when three suspects entered a hotel in Qala-e-Naw, Badghis province, before firing at people indiscriminately, spokesperson for the interior ministry, Nasrat Rahimi, said on Twitter.

"Three victims and 18 wounded people including a woman and a child transferred to hospital from today's incident in Badghis," provincial health chief Dr Abdul Latif Rostaie told Efe.

Rahimi confirmed the deaths of two of the suspects and said a third was "under besiege of security forces."

Taliban spokesperson Qari Yusof Ahmadi said in a post on Telegram that several fighters "in search of martyrdom" had entered a building near the police headquarters, adding that the shootout was ongoing.

Fierce fighting has taken place in Badghis in recent months between Taliban militants seeking control over swathes of territory and members of the Afghan security forces.

Badghis is a strategic location in that it shares a border with Turkmenistan and connects the country’s western and northwestern provinces.

In April, at least 99 Taliban fighters and 12 security forces members were killed during clashes for control over the Bala-Murghab district.

The government currently controls around 55 percent of Afghan territory, while the Taliban holds nearly 11 percent.

The remaining territory is disputed, according to the US Congress’ special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction. EFE-EPA

bks-mt/ssk-ta/sh