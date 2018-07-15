Afghan security officers secure the scene of a suicide attack near the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation in Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least eight people were killed and 15 injured on Sunday in a suicide bomb attack on a government ministry in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, an official source told EFE.

The suicide bomber detonated their explosive vest at the entrance of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development at around 4.30 pm, just as staff members were leaving the building, according to police spokesperson Hashmat Stanekzai.

This was the second suicide bombing attack in a month targeting the ministry, located in the western part of the Afghan capital, and the police spokesperson said that both civilians and soldiers were killed in Sunday's attack without providing further details, although he said the death toll was likely to increase.

No terror group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State terror organization claimed the previous attack on the ministry in June, which killed at least 12 people and wounded 31 others, and occurred one day before the unilateral ceasefire declared by the Afghan government came into effect.

The first six months of 2018 were the deadliest for civilians in Afghanistan since records started being kept in 2009, with 1,692 people killed, according to a United Nations report published Sunday.