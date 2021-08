Smoke billows at the scene following an explosion near the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 29 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

At least five people died on Sunday after an explosion was heard near Kabul’s airport as international forces carried out the final stage of evacuations, according to official sources.

The blast comes three days after at least 170 people were killed and scores were injured in a terrorist attack claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State group.EFE

