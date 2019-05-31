A man who was wounded in a bomb blast, which is believed to have targeted a US convoy, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

People who were wounded in a bomb blast, which is believed to have targeted a US convoy, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31,2019. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A vehicle is removed from the scene of a bomb blast, believed to have targeted a US convoy, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

People move the wreckage of suicide bombers care after a bomb blast, believed to have targeted a US convoy, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least 5 killed in suicide attack on foreign troops in Kabul

A car bomb targeting a convoy of international forces in the Afghan capital on Friday killed five people and wounded seven, including four foreign soldiers, officials said.

Kabul police spokesperson Firdaws Faramarz said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives laden vehicle around 8.40 am when the convoy of foreign troops was passing through Yakatoot area in eastern part of the city.

Four civilians and the perpetrator of the attack were killed, according to Interior Ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi.

A spokesperson of Public Affairs office of the international forces in Afghanistan said it was a “car bombing against a US convoy”.

“Four service members suffered minor injuries, we are still working on further details,” the spokesperson said.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing, the second attack in the city in two days.

Its spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement claimed that the suicide attack against the invading forces left at least 10 people dead.

However, the insurgents are often known to exaggerate the extent of damage caused by their attacks.

Kabul has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

The most recent one before this occurred on Thursday, when a suicide attack on Marshal Fahim National Defense University left six people dead and another six wounded.

These attacks come at a time when the Taliban insurgency and Afghan politicians are holding a second round of peace talks in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the United States and the Taliban, led by Mullah Haibatullah, have also been conducting peace negotiations for the past few months in the Qatari capital, Doha.

In what has become the longest war in US history, Washington maintains its presence in Afghanistan as a part of NATO mission mainly for training Afghan forces.

According to the latest data from the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the Afghan government controls just 54 percent of the country's territory.

This is the lowest proportion of land under the government's control since 2015, when SIGAR started keeping records and data in this regard.

bks-njd/sc/ssk