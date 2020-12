Medan (Indonesia), 05/12/2020.- A man looks at a flooded residential area in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 05 December 2020. At least five people died as heavy rains flooded thousands of homes, according to the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB). (Inundaciones, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DEDI SINUHAJI

Medan (Indonesia), 05/12/2020.- A woman sits on the second floor of her house at a flooded residential area in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 05 December 2020. At least five people died as heavy rains flooded thousands of homes, according to the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB). (Inundaciones, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DEDI SINUHAJI

Medan (Indonesia), 05/12/2020.- Boys ride on a tube through a flooded residential area in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 05 December 2020. At least five people died as heavy rains flooded thousands of homes, according to the National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB). (Inundaciones, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DEDI SINUHAJI

At least five people have died and another 12,783 have been affected by flooding caused by heavy rains in the city of Medan in western Indonesia, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported on Saturday.



In a statement, the agency said that a total of 181 people, including 67 children and 26 elderly people, had been rescued, while floodwaters reaching as high as 30 to 60 centimeters had submerged 1,493 houses as well as a mosque. EFE-EPA



